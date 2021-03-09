The Jackson Red Devils and Lady Devils held a track meet on Mar. 4, with five high schools competing. The Lady Devils finished 2nd out of five teams, and the Red Devils finished 3rd out of four teams.
Coach Beau Beasley said he thought the meet went well.
“These kids are coming out here with a good mentality after all the obstacles that have been thrown their way,” Beasley said. “They have their heads held up. I thought our kids showed out really well. There is a whole lot of room for improvement, and we’re trying to figure that stuff out now before region so we can compete with Peach County and Crisp County and Mary Persons at an elite level. We’re going to hold these kids to a high standard.”
Lady Devils
On the girls side, Griffin won with 54 points and Jackson edged out Spalding for 2nd by one point, 37 to 36. Rock Springs Christian Academy was 4th with 6 points, and Rutland was 5th with 5 points. First place finishers for Jackson were Kyla Head in the 200 Meter Dash, and Alaya Roberts in the Long Jump and Triple Jump.
Individual and relay results for Jackson:
100 Meter Dash
♦ 3rd — Serenity Bland, 14.69
♦ 5th — Ah’Ziyah Freeman, 15.03
200 Meter Dash
♦ 1st — Kyla Head, 28.22
♦ 2nd — Serenity Bland, 28.80
800 Meter Run
♦ 4th — Bailee Gavell, 3:33.00
100 Meter Hurdles
♦ 4th — Bailee Gavell, 21.18
♦ 5th — Jakyia Cummings, 23.54
4x100 Meter Relay
♦ 2nd — Macey Batchelor, Serenity Bland, Jakeaira Conwell, Kyla Head, 54.56
♦ 4th — Tenison Myricks, Alaya Roberts, Ah’Ziyah Freeman, Jakyia Cummings, 56.28
4x400 Meter Relay
♦ 3rd — Macey Batchelor, Serenity Bland, Jaeiaria Conwell, Kyla Head
High Jump
♦ 4th — Kyla Head — 4’4”
Long Jump
♦ 1st — Alaya Roberts — 16’2”
♦ 2nd — Jakearia Conwell — 13’5”
Triple Jump
♦ 1st — Alaya Roberts — 33’6”
♦ 2nd — Jakearia Conwell — 26’6.5”
Shot Put
♦ 2nd — Mackenzie North — 26’1”
♦ 7th — Madisyn Batchelor — 17’11”
Discus
♦ 4th — Mackenzie North — 57’00”
♦ 4th — Madisyn Batchelor — 57’00”
Red Devils
Spalding blew away the competition on the boys side, finishing in 1st with 83.33 points. Griffin was 2nd with 37 points, Jackson was 3rd with 35.66 points, and Rock Springs was 4th with 2 points. First place finishers for Jackson were Dennis Foster in the 400 Meter Dash, and Dawson Livington with personal bests in the Shot Put and Discus.
Individual and relay results for Jackson:
100 Meter Dash
♦ 4th — Okemus Grier, 11.91
200 Meter Dash
♦ 2nd — Amari Stodghill, 23.94
♦ 3rd — Dennis Foster, 24.34
400 Meter Dash
♦ 1st — Dennis Foster, 51.19
800 Meter Run
♦ 2nd — Corbin Presley, 2:18.83
♦ 5th — Jaden Taylor, 3:12.08
1600 Meter Run
♦ 2nd — Corbin Presley, 5:29.57
3200 Meter Run
♦ 2nd — Elizardo Sanz Quintero, 12:54.82
110 Meter Hurdles
♦ 4th — Jaden Taylor, 21.83
300 Meter Hurdles
♦ 4th — Mason Stone, 53.72
♦ 5th — Derrick Franklin, 55.65
4x100 Meter Relays
♦ 3rd — Dawson Livingston, Anterrius Evans, Kemari Lamar, Nakeyviean Lyons — 44.76
♦ 6th — Laxavion Benton, Jacob Mobley, JaTavian Webb, Frederick Akins, 50.13
4x400 Meter Relay
♦ 3rd — Amari Stodghill, Carlos Barlow, Elizardo Sands Quintaro, Corbin Presley 4:09.60
High Jump
♦ 4th — Carlos Barlow, 5’2”
♦ 4th — JaNalian Fears, 5’2”
Long Jump
♦ 6th — Okemus Grier, 17’3.5”
♦ 7th — Laxavion Benton, 17’2”
Triple Jump
♦ 3rd — Okemus Grier, 34’11”
♦ Laxavion Benton, 31’2”
Shot Put
♦ 1st — Dawson Livington, 40’1”
♦ 5th — Nakeyviean Lyons, 32’11”
♦ 9th — Perry Wilson, 28’8”
Discus
1st — Dawson Livingston, 139’00”
