The Jackson Lady Devils, the defending Region 2-AAA soccer champions, will have an experienced team ready to defend their title this season.
Coach Clyde Newman said his squad is made up of veterans of all ages.
“We have seven seniors and I’m really excited about that,” he said. “We have a good group of juniors and sophomores, and then I’m really pleased with the freshmen that came up. Coach Coley (Henderson Middle School Girls Soccer Coach Viola Coley) said at the board meeting that I’d be real happy with what was coming my way, and she is exactly right. In fact, two of the freshmen have dressed for the scrimmage match and our first game and contributed - not just played, but contributed. So we’re excited about that.”
The Lady Devils took on Spalding in a scrimmage game in Griffin on Jan. 21 and came away with a 3-2 win. On Jan. 28, Jackson opened its season at home against Alcovy, with the game shortened to one period as they won by the mercy rule, 16-0.
As they did last season, the Lady Devils have already been bitten by the injury bug, but Newman is seeing something different happening this year.
“We’ve had a couple of injuries already early in the season. I think that is something that is different with this team than last season,” he said. “Last year it seemed like we were just really thin and didn’t have the depth. Even without those two playing at all, we seemed to do very well covering those absences. That will create some more competition when those two get healthy and are ready. So I’m pleased with the depth.
“We also seem to be having a little more fun,” Newman added, “ crossing the ball a little more and playing a little more wider, which is exciting to me. I think it is a more dynamic way to play the game and create some more opportunities.”
Newman expected his Lady Devils to have a little more competition this week than they did against Alcovy.
“We play Eagle’s Landing tomorrow,” he said Monday afternoon. “They will be very physical and very fast. They will be similar to the teams that we’ve played in the past. We did beat them last year 2-0, but I think that was one of the first times that we have beaten them. And we go up there, so they’ll be looking to get us back for that.
“Locust Grove is here on Friday. They’re a quality team. They beat Ola last year as the season went on, and Ola is one of the two teams that beat us in the regular season, so there is plenty to be worried about. I’ve actually coached a couple of those girls that are sophomores, and they are as good as they get, so we’ve got an exciting week ahead of us.
“But I’m real happy with the team and real happy with the senior leadership and everybody is doing their part trying to get better.”
