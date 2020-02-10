MACON — Only three years removed from having gone winless for the season - seemingly a hundred coaches ago - Karisma Boykin's Lady Devils found themselves as top seeds in a region championship basketball game Saturday, an audacious dream that was theirs for the taking. Four and a half minutes remained, and the score was tied.
Playing a Rutland team that posed as the lower-seeded visitor on its own floor, the Lady Devils needed one last push. One last burst to put them over the top. One last spurt to scale the mountain. One last blast to make Boykin's seemingly outlandish-at-the-time region-championship goal an improbable reality.
They never found it.
A Super Bowl can be won by a team coming from behind every step of the way, but the Region 4-AAA championship was for front-runners only. The Lady Devils constantly chased Rutland, caught the Lady Hurricanes four times, but never pulled ahead. Rutland pulled away for a 48-41 victory that left the Lady Devils undone, yet not done.
"It was tough because going into the season we wanted to be region champs," Boykin said. "A lot of people didn't believe in us and we got here. My girls have to learn how to do the little things. We caught back up in the third quarter, head to head in the fourth quarter, and there were a couple of plays, a couple of stops that we didn't get. Now they see what it takes. This was the girls' first time [in a tournament championship]. They handled themselves well."
Boykin chuckled ruefully about Rutland's home-court advantage, but refused to lean on it as an excuse.
"If you want to win a state championship," she said, "you'll never win it at home."
If you want to win a state championship, however, you do have to have the lead. If the Lady Devils had been able to pull ahead, even once, Boykin said it could've made a difference.
"We've been playing most of our games with the lead, so they've gotten adjusted to it, but you really show who you are when you can still maintain even when you're down," the coach said. "Rutland has a complete overall team, really good guards, solid post players, so I'm not taking anything away from Rutland."
Gabbi Cartagena, the region's Player of the Year, got off to a slow start. It affected the Lady Devils because they feed off her and don't yet have a player assertive enough to present herself as an alternate option — or quick enough to realize the need — when Cartagena struggles. She eventually got going, finishing with 22 points. Not many would consider that subpar, but Cartagena has raised the bar by averaging more than 26 points and 13 rebounds a game.
The Lady Devils trudged off the court, returning only briefly to accept the runner-up trophy, but their hearts were hardly in it.
"When I went into the locker room, they were upset and I respect that because they really care about the game," Boykin said. "The season's not over. Hey, we're still playing. A lot of teams are not playing, so we've got to take it for what it is and get ready for the next game."
The Lady Devils' place in the state tournament was guaranteed by virtue of their top seeding in the region tournament. A first-round state tournament game at home was guaranteed when they beat Central-Macon 60-43 in the second round of the region tournament, a game in which Cartagena had 30 points and 16 rebounds.
But losing to Rutland means the Lady Devils (19-7) go into this final frontier, Friday at 6 p.m., as a No. 2 seed. It's an important distinction because, as such, they're drawing a much tougher team — Brantley County, which went 18-5 — than they would have as region champions. Had the Lady Devils won the region championship, they would be awaiting Region 2-AAA's fourth seed — Liberty County, which went 7-15.
Virgil Amey, the Jackson boys coach, sat at the end of the Lady Devils' bench to add whatever support he could. The Jackson boys also lost to Rutland, 71-65 days earlier, but that ended their season, preventing them from a third consecutive state-tournament berth. So, Amey had all the time in the world to lend a hand. He remains as optimistic as he did after the Westside-Macon game on Jan. 3, when he declared the Lady Devils would be region champs.
"They'll be fine," Amey said. "They'll regroup and watch film, I hope, and have a good opportunity to win."
