The biggest games of the season came Tuesday night for both the Jackson Lady Devils and Red Devils on the soccer field as they took on Pike County in Zebulon.
The Lady Devils and Lady Pirates were both undefeated and tied for 1st place in the region, so the winner would be the regular season champ and have sole possession of 1st heading into the playoffs.
The Pirates are the No. 1 team in the state, and after coming off back-to-back region losses, the Red Devils needed a win to secure 3rd place in the region playoffs. A loss would throw them into a three-way tie for 4th place in the playoffs.
The games occurred after the Progress-Argus went to press, so the results will be in next week’s issue.
Last Friday, Mar. 25, the Lady Devils continued their unbeaten streak by defeating arch-rival Mary Persons, 3-1. But the Red Devils took a hard loss to the Bulldogs, 1-0.
Lady Devils 3
Lady Bulldogs 1
Coach Clyde Newman said Mary Person coach Dallas Hall is a great coach with a quality team and program, but that the game Friday night in Jackson was a little rougher than his Lady Devils expected.
“The girls down there (at Mary Persons) take a lot of pride in representing their school, but so do ours,” said Newman. “We played hard Friday night. It was a little on the rough side, but the end result was we won 3-1.
“Our girls were persistent. They never got discouraged with the way the match was going, which was a little rougher than the way we typically like in what we call soccer, but at the end of the day it’s a win and we’re a better soccer team because we had to go through some adversity with a little bit different type of play and still came out on top. I’m very proud of the girls.”
Bulldogs 1
Red Devils 0
Coach Shaun Guillory said the game against Mary Persons was one his Red Devils needed to win.
“It would have solidified the No. 2 position for us for the playoffs and given us the opportunity to hopefully play for a region championship,” he said, “but we just fell a little bit short against our rival.
“It was 1-0. They got a penalty kick early in the game and we weren’t able to capitalize after that. We had several opportunities on goal, we had about four or five straight on goal chances and we missed them. We just couldn’t finish and they finished and the better team won. They really played more as a unit than we did, so the better team won.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.