The Region 2-AAA Champion Jackson Lady Devils saw their soccer season end in the Elite 8 of the state playoffs on May 4, losing on a rainy field in Watkinsville, 4-0, to Oconee County, the Region 8-AAA Champions.
"Our loss to Oconee still hurts," said coach Clyde Newman. "It's great that we made it to the Elite 8, but all of us feel like we let one slip that we could have won. While the score was 0-4, we gave up all 4 goals in the first half, made some adjustments to our formation, and played at a higher level in the second half. The girls, Coach Smith, Coach Ferguson, and I all felt if we had another shot, we could beat them."
Despite their season ending loss just a few games away from playing for a state title, Newman said his girls have noting to be ashamed of.
"Our Lady Devils were 16-3 on the season and Region 2AAA Champions," he said. "It's been a great year! We beat a quality Crisp County team. We beat Mary Persons on their field, and unseated Pike County as perineal region champs. Mary Persons, Pike, and Jackson all made it to the Elite 8, which is a testament to the strength of our region."
While he'll miss his three seniors - Maria Bautista, Jorgia Norsworthy, and Elayna Blythe - coach Newman said he and the rest of the Lady Devils are already excited about next year, but must balance that excitement with playing in a tough region and not being complacent.
"We are scheduling higher performing non-region matches for our 2022 season, so matching a 16-3 season will be quite difficult, but we must play better teams, so we can see the areas we need to improve, do the work and make it deeper into the playoffs," Newman said. "We are also excited about the group of 8th graders coming to us from Henderson Middle School."
Eight members of the Lady Tigers will move up to Jackson High School next season, including leading scorer Ansley Pritchard, who scored 46 of the 94 goals scored by Henderson. The Lady Tigers were regular season champions in the MGMSAL and fell one goal short of winning the title.
Coach Newman said even with his veterans and the youngsters coming up from Henderson, the Jackson soccer program still needs assistance from the community to be able to get to the next level.
"A couple of critical needs for our program to reach the next level are we need our recreation department to work with parents and coaches to make sure our U14, U16, and U19 teams are balanced and all the girls - boys, too, for that matter - have an opportunity to play in the fall," Newman said. "We also need numbers. We need to field full JV and Varsity teams to get the girls competitive playing time, which is how we ultimately get better."
