For the second year in a row, the Jackson Lady Devils made their way into the state AAA basketball playoffs. And for the second year in a row, Jackson made it to the Sweet 16 before losing their final game, 66-56, to Pierce County.
Seeded fifth in the 2-AAA region tournament, thanks to Covid concerns caused them to miss their final two regular season games, the Lady Devils had to make the most of their chances to even get to the state tourney, and they did just that, defeating Mary Persons in the first round of the region, then beating Central of Macon to make it to the final four and assure themselves of another trip to state.
Jackson lost to eventual region winner Upson-Lee in the semi-final game, but came back to beat Pike County to earn 3rd place in the region.
In the first round of the state playoffs, the Lady Devils traveled to Hinesville on Feb. 23 to face Liberty County, and Jackson came out on top, 56-46. The win put them into the Sweet 16, and on Feb. 26 they headed to Blackshear to take on the Lady Bears of Pierce County, the No. 1 team in 1-AAA.
"They were the better team that night," coach Karisma Boykin said. "My girls played really hard. I'm not taking away anything they did, and for a while it was great. A lot of times, when we didn't execute, they capitalized off of it."
Pierce took a two-point lead at the end of the first period, 13-11. The Lady Bears stretched it into a seven-point lead at the half, 29-22. The Lady Devils came back in the third quarter, cutting the lead back down to four, 50-46, but ran out of steam in the final period and Pierce stretched the score out to the final of 66-56.
Behind the leadership of leading scorer Gabbi Cartgena and her fellow seniors Kenyata Smith, Tashame Todd, and Jeniah Smith, coach Boykin said her Lady Devils can be proud of the run they made.
"We had a tremendous two years of making the state playoffs," Boykin said. "The girls made a good run despite Covid and us missing a lot of games. Especially with us getting that fifth seed and having to play all the way up with four games in five days. We took whatever was handed us and made our way."
Jackson finishes with a winning record of 13-8.
The only 2-AAA region team left in the playoffs is region champ Upson-Lee, which had a bye in the first round and beat Morgan County in the second round. The Lady Knights host Stephens County on March 3 in the semi-finals.
