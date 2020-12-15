In what would eventually become the last basketball games the Jackson Lady Devils and Red Devils played in 2020, the Lady Devils lost their first region contest to the Lady Chargers, 40-37, and the Red Devils beat the Chargers by one, 43-42, on Dec. 8.
Lady Chargers 40 Lady Devils 37
Coach Karisma Boykin said her Lady Devils just weren’t ready mentally to play Central Macon, and played an awful game.
“We shot 9 for 20 from the free throw line, went 3 for 29 from the three-point line, and turned the ball over,” Boykin said. “It’s a game that we’re looking to bounce back from. Every now and again you have one of those games, and hopefully we won’t have another game like that.”
A day after the loss, Jackson found out that a Lady Charger had tested positive for COVID-19, and the Lady Devils were placed into a 14-day quarantine period. Their games against Americus-Sumter and Monticello have been postponed, and they won’t be able to practice again until Dec. 28.
But that won’t stop Boykin from making sure her players stay mentally and physically ready to play.
“We’ll definitely be doing virtual workouts online, still connecting in our virtual meetings as well,” she said. “We did that the entire summer because we weren’t able to play summer league. So we did a lot of work outs on virtual. We’ll definitely keep that up now.”
Jackson 43
Central Macon 42
Coach Virgil Amey was pleased with the way his Red Devils played against the Chargers, especially on defense.
“We are a more of a defensive team,” he said. “We’re still not shooting the ball very well, but that’s kind of been our MO (modus operandi) since I’ve been at Jackson, so what we have to do is really concentrate on the things we do well, like get after the people aggressively and play pretty good team defense and get out and run a little bit. We were able to do that.
“I thought our defense was far, far better than our offensive game. We rebounded the ball very well and were able to come out with a win.”
The Lady Devils found out on Wednesday that they were in quarantine. The Red Devils didn’t find out until Friday when they were on the bus headed to Americus-Sumter that a Charger has also tested positive. The bus turned around and brought them back and they also went into quarantine.
The Red Devils had been scheduled to play in the Greenville Classic Tournament on Dec. 28-30, but Amey said they won’t play since they won’t be able to practice.
“Right now we’re in a two-week shutdown, and since we can’t practice for those two weeks,” Amey said, “I didn’t thing it would be in our best interest to go to Greenville and play in their Christmas tournament with just one or two days of practice.”
Amey said he will be staying in touch with his players during the quarantine period.
“We’ll touch out and have a little conversation here and there,” he said. “I’ll send out some film and get players to look at some film and stuff like that.
“Our next game will be Jan. 5 versus Peach County, and then Jan. 8 will be our game against Mary Persons,” he added. “I hope we can get some good practice in the last week of December and first week of January.”
