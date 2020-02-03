The girls bracket in the Region 4-AAA Basketball Tournament opened Monday at Rutland with six of the seven member teams playing for a chance to reach the state tournament.
The Lady Devils sat back and yawned.
They were already in the state tournament, without dribbling once.
Led by the region's freshly minted Player of the Year, Gabbi Cartagena, the Lady Devils won top seeding in the region tournament in a tiebreaker against Rutland, after each team finished with a 9-3 record in league play. Because they and Rutland split their head-to-head meetings, the next tiebreaker was their head-to-head record against third-seeded Pike County. But both split with Pike, so their records against fourth-seeded Kendrick were weighed. That’s where Jackson proved superior.
The Lady Devils (18-6 overall) won both their games against Kendrick while Rutland merely split. Advantage, Jackson, which came with a huge reward — the top seed.
That means Jackson earned a first-round bye and cruises into Thursday's second round, where four teams play for a spot in the region championship game. Even a second-round loss leaves a team in the region’s top four, which is what it takes to qualify for state. A second-round win ensures a home game in the first round of the state tournament, and winning the region tournament guarantees the most favorable possible matchup in the first round — against a team that finished fourth in its region.
This a huge step for a team that went 7-18 last season, and a major accomplishment for a second-year head coach, as Karisma Boykin is.
"We've been playing some really good basketball," said Boykin, whose team finished the regular season with seven straight wins, including a 43-35 decision against Westside-Macon on Jan. 28. "It says a lot about the girls and the work they've been putting in."
The region honors went beyond Cartagena, the junior who earlier this season scored her 1,000th career point and has averaged 26.1 points and 13.4 rebounds a game. Up-and-coming guard Jada Cummings was named to the All-Region team and freshman Kayla Bolston earned honorable mention status, having grown by leaps and bounds in the absence of injured point guard Kenyata Smith.
Red Devils
The boys team also won a tiebreaker -- finishing fifth -- after they and Kendrick each went 4-8 in region play. They split their regular-season head-to-head meetings, but Jackson did better against third-seeded Peach County, splitting with the Trojans, while Kendrick got swept.
But fifth place afforded no yawning for the Red Devils, who finished 9-15 overall. Fifth place meant they had to win Tuesday, when the boys bracket began after Progress-Argus press deadlines, against fourth-seeded Rutland, in a tournament hosted by Rutland, to extend their streak of state tournament berths to three consecutive seasons.
The Red Devils ended the regular season Jan. 28 with an 83-42 loss to top-seeded Westside, which -- like the Jackson girls -- earned an automatic spot in the state tournament.
There are two schools of thought about the Red Devils' matching up with Rutland again in the first round of the region tournament.
One says it's bad because Rutland swept the regular-season meetings convincingly -- by 20 and 13 points, respectively. The Hurricanes remember all too well how the Red Devils rallied late to eliminate them in overtime in last year's region tournament.
The other school of thought -- that of Jackson athletics director Calvin Scandrett -- says it's good because "I feel a little better, knowing our history against them."
Regardless of how they fared, the Red Devils did place a pair of players on the All-Region team -- seniors Jamal Collier and Jye Roberts.
