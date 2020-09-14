The Jackson Lady Devils volleyball team continues to play strong, winning ball. They haven't lost since Sept. 1 against Providence Christian, and in their last four matches, they've dropped just one set, against Stratford Academy.
The Lady Devils head to Snellville Tuesday to take on two strong Gwinnett County teams in Brookwood High School and North Gwinnnett. Saturday they begin region play.
• Providence Christian Academy, Sept. 1: The Lady Devils fell in the first set, 15-25, won the second set, 25-16, but lost the third set, 15-17.
• Discovery High School, Sept. 1: Jackson won the first set, 25-13, lost the second set, 22-25, but won the third set and the match, 15-7.
• Woodland High School, Sept. 3: The Lady Devils won all three sets by scores of 25-10, 12-17, and 25-23.
• Stratford Academy, Sept. 8: On senior night for Stratford, Jackson lost the first set, 24-26, but came back to win the next two sets, 25-17 and 15-8.
• Mt. De Sales Academy, Sept. 8: The Lady Devils won in two straight sets, 25-6 and 25-13.
• Tattnall Square Academy, Sept. 10: Jackson won all three sets by scores of 25-14, 25-7, and 25-11.
