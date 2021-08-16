The Jackson Lady Devils softball and volleyball teams have identical 3-2 records after the first two weeks of their seasons. The diamond Devils start region play on Aug. 17 against Crisp County, while the court Devils have 11 more non-region contests before beginning their region schedule against Upson-Lee on Aug. 25.
Softball
After winning their first three games of the season two weeks ago, the Lady Devils dropped a pair of non-region games last week.
On Aug. 10 they lost to Heard County at home by a squeaker, 3-2.
On Aug. 11 the Lady Devils fell to East Coweta in Sharpsburg, 6-0.
Jackson begins its 2-AAA region scheduled on Aug. 17 in Cordele, taking on Crisp County. On Aug. 19 they travel to Zebulon to take on Pike County in a non-region contest beginning at 6 p.m.
Their game against Central of Macon on Aug. 24 will be their Alumni Night game, with Lady Devil alumni being honored. The game starts at 6 p.m.
Aug. 26 will be Student Night as the Lady Devils host Americus-Sumter, with the game beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
The Lady Devils will play a total of 16 non-region games before they start their 2-AAA region schedule on Aug. 25.
They started their season on Aug. 9, defeating Stratford Academy, 2-0.
On Aug. 10, the Lady Devils beat Union Grove, 2-0.
They continued their winning ways on Aug. 12, defeating Strong Rock, 3-0.
But the Lady Devils lost to Shaw on Aug. 11, 2-1, and to Dutchtown on Aug. 14, 2-0.
Jackson hits the road on Aug. 19 to Warner Robins for a dual meet, taking on Northside of Warner Robins, and Warner Robins High School.
The Lady Devils will host Hampton and Jones County on Aug. 24.
