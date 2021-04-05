The Jackson Lady Devils became the Region 2-AAA champions April 1 with a hard fought, 2-1 win over Pike County before the Lady Devils’ home crowd. Jackson remains perfect on the season with an 11-0 record overall, 6-0 in the region.
“All our girls left everything they had on the field,” said coach Clyde Newman. “I cannot even express how proud we are of them. We are so appreciative of our BCSS family, our fans, and especially our parents, and player’ families for all the support. It makes a huge difference playing at home in front of a big crowd! Congratulations to our Lady Devils: Region 2-AAA Champions!”
The Lady Devils will be the No. 1 seed in 2-AAA when the state playoffs begin on April 22. For more on their win, see page B1.
