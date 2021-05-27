The Jackson Red Devils and Lady Devils honored their players on May 18 at an awards ceremony held in the Jackson High gymnasium.
All of the team members received certificates, and the players named to the 2-AAA All-Region team were honored.
The Lady Devils were Region 2-AAA Champions, and coach Clyde Newman unveiled a banner recognizing that with all their names on it.
• Newman was named the 2-AAA Girls Coach of the Year, leading the Lady Devils to the Elite 8 in the state playoffs and a 16-3 season record.
• Brionna Abercrombie was named the 2-AAA Girls Soccer Player of the Year. She had 37 goals and 16 assists.
• Named to 2-AAA First Team Girls Soccer were Brionna Abercrombie, Katherine Hagans, Mallory Carter, Haley Edmonds, and Kayle Bradford.
• Named to Second Team Girls Soccer were Riley Morgan, Mallory Shurtz, and Kaygwynn Gentle.
• Named Honorable Mentions were Elayna Blythe, Ansley McCord, and Jorgia Norsworthy.
• Named to 2-AAA First Team Boys Soccer were Peyton Zimmerman and Aiden Reyes.
• Named to Second Team Boys Soccer were Landen Lunsford and Ashton McCord.
• Named Honorable Mentions were Marshall Ferrell, Chance Goddin, Mason Mooney, Gavin Glass, and James Newman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.