After three wins at home on Saturday in the first of two Area Playdates, the Jackson Lady Devils are in 1st place in the area with a perfect 3-0 record. Peach County is in 2nd with a record of 5-1, and Pike County is in third with a 3-1 mark.
Overall, the Lady Devils are 8-8, losing to Eagles Landing Christian Academy, 3-0, on Sept. 16.
There are two Area Playdates held to determine the seeding for the area tournament on Oct. 5-7. Last Saturday Jackson hosted the first Area Playdate.
In their first game, the Lady Devils took care of their arch-rival for the last three years, defeating Pike County, 2-0. Jackson won the first match 25-11, and the second match 25-10. Pike beat Jackson in the finals for the area title three years ago, and Jackson beat Pike in the finals for the last two years to claim consecutive titles, and the Lady Devils hope to make it three in a row this year.
In the second game, Jackson beat Crisp County, 2-0, winning the first match, 25-8, and the second match, 25-11.
In their third and final game Saturday, the Lady Devils defeated Americus-Sumter, 2-0.
Jackson traveled to Kathleen to take on Veterans High School and Perry High School in non-region matches on Sept. 21, and heads to Thomaston on Sept. 25 for the second Area Playdate at Upson-Lee High School. The Lady Devils will take on Upson-Lee, Peach County, Central of Macon, and Mary Persons.
