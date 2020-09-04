After a rough start against some strong non-region opponents, the Jackson Lady Devils are 3-5 for the season in softball, but are 2-1 against their 2-AAA opponents after a loss to Crisp County and wins against Americus-Sumter and Peach County.
Their region schedule started on Aug. 18 in Cordele against Crisp County. Coach Charlie Biles said his Lady Devils were on base all game, but could not get the hits they needed to plate runs, and fell to Crisp, 7-3.
Their Aug. 20 game against Pike County was rained out and their Aug. 25 game against Central of Macon was cancelled after the Bibb County School System cancelled all fall sports for the months of September and October.
After eight days off, the Lady Devils got back into action on Aug. 27, traveling to Americus to take on the Americus-Sumter Lady Panthers. Jackson's bats came alive and they pounded the cats into submission with a score of 18-0.
The game against Pike County on Aug. 20 would have been the Lady Devils' home opener, but when it was rained out, that moved the home opener to Tuesday, Sept. 1 against the Lady Trojans of Peach County. The game was close through the first four innings with Jackson taking a 2-0 lead, but the Lady Devil bats woke up late and they added six runs in the last two and a half innings to shut out Peach County, 8-0.
Jackson was scheduled to host region rival Mary Persons on Thursday, Sept. 3, but that game was cancelled after a Lady Bulldog tested positive for COVID-19 and the softball program was suspended for 7 days.
After the Labor Day holiday, the Lady Devils will travel to Thomaston to take on Upson-Lee on Tuesday, Sept. 8. On Thursday, Sept. 10, they host Crisp County, with game time at 5 p.m. On Sept. 11-12, they are scheduled to play in the Lady Dog Invitational Tournament at Morgan County in Madison. Other teams scheduled for the tournament include Morgan County, Duluth, and Habersham Central.
