Piedmont Academy’s varsity girls basketball team played perhaps its best games of the season last Friday with a 45-26 victory against Creekside as part of a tournament hosted by John Milledge Academy.
Three Lady Cougars finished in double figures as Jayden Young, Sydney Stroud and Haley Ann Frank each scored 10 points. Madison Johnson added six points in the win while Mallory Kelly scored five and Raleigh Lofton added four.
“Friday we played as good of a game as any team I’ve coached at Piedmont,” said coach Michael Wilson. “The girls were prepared and focused and executed. I felt Creekside would play us man-to-man and they did. Once they did that the girls executed our offensive game plan.”
Piedmont jumped out to a 13-2 lead after the first quarter and led 25-7 at halftime.
“Defensively, we felt we could pressure them and get a lot of easy baskets,” Wilson said. “The girls played great full-court defense and we were able to dictate the game and control it from the beginning. I thought all parts of our game complemented the others, but what allowed that to happen was how unselfishly we played and how we valued each possession. We had very few turnovers the first three quarters and nearly twice as many assists. Going forward this is the type of team game we have to play to be successful and if we do we can be very successful.”
The coach said everyone played well and contributed in the victory.
“I thought Haley Ann had her best game and Sydney did a great job of dictating our style on both ends of the court,” Wilson said. “Madison played her best game by far and going forward that is a big positive for us. Jayden was our most consistent player all weekend and probably all year. She is doing what she does and competing on each possession. I’m really proud of her weekend and how she is playing.”
The Lady Cougars then returned to Milledgeville on Saturday, falling to John Milledge 36-20.
“Saturday was a different story but a learning experience,” Wilson said. “We play a lot of back-to-back games and the girls have got to be able to get a game plan without much, if any, practice time and execute it. We didn’t and that starts with me. I’ve got to better teach and prepare these girls how to do that.”
Young led the team with eight points while Stroud and Maddie Waddleton both finished with six.
The Lady Trojans built an early lead and never looked back, however, JMA is a Class AAA school.
“We were out of synch from the beginning and that’s another area I’ve got to do a better job at,” Wilson said. “I believe had we just played our game we would have been in it at the end. Unfortunately, that didn’t transpire and it was in all facets. We will get back to it this week and be ready for Friday. It’s always exciting to play at Gatewood and I know the girls are looking forward to it.”
The Lady Cougars (2-3 overall) will travel to Gatewood Friday for a 6 p.m. contest.