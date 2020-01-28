MONTICELLO — Piedmont Academy’s varsity girls basketball team continues to enjoy one of its most successful stretches in many years.
The Lady Cougars notched two additional wins last week and have now won eight of their last nine contests.
“The girls are playing really real right now,” coach Michael Wilson said. “We have a couple of weeks until the region tournament so we need to stay focused and make sure we do not let up. It’s also good to have a couple of weeks left because it gives us time to work on some areas of our game right now.”
The coach saw his team earn another win last week as the Lady Cougars defeating visiting Flint River 42-20.
Haley Ann Frank led Piedmont in the Jan. 21 win while Sydney Stroud finished with 11 points. Maddie Waddleton added seven points while Hannah Tyler scored six.
“The Flint River game was a big game for us,” Wilson said. “At the time we played them they were the only team in the region ahead of us and we felt like if we went out and played well we could beat them and control our destiny for the one seed in the region tournament. That’s a big deal to us. It’s been a long time since a Piedmont girls team went into the tournament with the top seed. It isn’t something that will define our year one way or the other but accomplishing something that hasn’t been done in a long time matters. It is one more accomplishment in the building process.”
Jayden Young added four points while Dakota Floyd finished with two.
Piedmont then defeated Brandon Hall on Friday 66-35. The Lady Cougars led 25-20 at halftime and 44-33 after the third quarter. A 22-2 run in the fourth quarter sealed the win.
“I thought we played a really complete game against Brandon Hall,” Wilson said. “We started off a little sluggish but Sydney and Jayden made some key baskets in the second and third quarters and got us rolling offensively. Haley Ann score six points in about 30 seconds in the third quarter to put us up 38-31 with about four minutes left and from there we kept the momentum rolling.”
Cougars
Piedmont Academy varsity boys basketball coach Will Johnson did not sugar coat what his team’s game against Flint River last week meant.
The Cougars and Wildcats have established a strong rivalry in recent years and the latest chapter saw this basketball matchup on Jan. 21 go in favor of Piedmont 61-41.
Four players finished in double figures for the Cougars. Jackson Welch led the team with 19 points while Ryan Holder added 18. Tate Marks finished with 11 while Caleb Coffey also added double figures with 10 points.
“The rivalry has become like North Carolina and Duke,” Johnson said. “It means a lot to both schools and it has grown in all sports.”
Bradley Greenwood added two points in the win while Luke Welch scored a free throw in the home victory.
Piedmont fell to Brandon Hall 82-70 on the road last Friday. The Cougars had four players in double figures including Luke Welch with 16, Jackson Welch with 14, Holder with 12 and Greenwood with 10. Marks added nine points.
The Cougars fell behind 22-11 after the first quarter. Both teams were hot offensively in the second quarter with Brandon Hall outscoring Piedmont 25-21. Piedmont trailed by as many as 22 points but pulled to within four with two minutes to play.
“Our fight was there but sometimes we have to be punched in the mouth to wake up,” Johnson said.
The Piedmont varsity boys will travel to Furtah Prep in Acworth on Friday while the Lady Cougars will play at Brentwood in Sandersville. Games begin at 6 p.m.
