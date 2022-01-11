The Jackson Red Devils had a problem scoring points last season, and that same problem continues to haunt them this season. Jackson lost their last two games of 2021 by close scores, with Monticello beating them 49-44 on Dec. 18, and Locust Grove having to go into overtime to defeat them, 59-57.
The losses continued in the beginning of 2022, with region foes Peach County beating them 84-50 on Jan. 4, Mary Persons defeating them 68-33 on Jan. 7, and Americus-Sumter adding another L to their total with a 78-43 loss.
The Red Devils are currently 2-8 on the season, and are 1-4 in 2-AAA.
Jackson hosted Upson-Lee on Jan. 11, and hosts Crisp County on Jan. 14, with the boys starting at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 they travel to Monticello for an afternoon game at 4:30 p.m. The Red Devils are back home against Pike County on Jan. 18, with game time at 7:30 p.m.
Hurricanes 49
Red Devils 44
Jackson played three good quarters of basketball against Monticello, but a horrible third period did them in. The Red Devils jumped out to a 17-8 lead in the first quarter. The Hurricanes cut the lead in the second period, trailing 29-26 at the half. Jackson’s offense fell apart in the third quarter, with the Red Devils scoring just 1 point. The Hurricanes didn’t do that much better with just 8 points, but it was enough to take a 34-30 lead, and they held on to win, 49-44.
Carlos Barlow and La’Courtney Wise led the scoring with 11 points each. Caleb Head added 7 points, including 1 three-pointer, and Jeshua Hosford had 6 points. Jaden Roberts had 4 points, while Travian Mann added three points on a tre, and Dallas Stewart had 2 points.
Wildcats 59
Red Devils 57
On Dec. 4, Jackson fell by 31 points to Locust Grove in their second game of the season, 81-50. In their second meeting on Dec. 31, the Red Devils played the Wildcats much closer, leading several times in the game and taking them into overtime before losing by two.
Jackson took the early lead with a 14-9 margin at the end of the first period. But the Wildcats came clawing back in the second quarter to take a 31-29 lead at the half. The Red Devils used a strong defense to stay in the game in the third period, tying it 43-43. In the final period, the two teams matched points with 10 each for a tie t the end of regulation, 53-53. In the four-minute overtime, Locust Grove took a three-point lead on a tre, 58-55. Jackson cut it to 1, 58-57, but the Wildcats added a free throw with 16 seconds left and held on to win, 59-57.
Caleb Head led the scoring with 13 points, including 1 three-pointer. Carlos Barlow had 11 points with a tre, while Travian Mann had 10 points. Jaden Roberts and La’Courtney Wise had 6 points each, with Wise adding a tre, while Luke Matthews had 5 points with a tre. Amari Stodghill added 4 points, and LaXavion Benton had 3 points.
Trojans 84
Red Devils 50
Jackson fell behind early and despite better shooting in the final three periods, could not catch up to the hot-shooting Trojans. Peach took a 17-9 lead in the first quarter, and led 41-24 at the half. The Trojans kept pouring it on in the second half, taking a 62-39 lead in the third, and winning by 34, 84-50.
Dallas Stewart was the only Red Devil in double figures with 11 points, including 1 three-pointer. Amari Stodghill had 8 points, while Caleb Head had 7 points, and Okemus Grier had 6 points. La’Courtney Wise had 5 points, Carlos Barlow had 4 points, Travian Mann had 3 points on a tre, and Luke Matthews, Jeshua Hosford and Kamari Edwards had 2 points each.
Bulldogs 68
Red Devils 33
Jackson never got its shooting game in gear against Mary Persons. The Bulldogs took a 21-7 lead in the first quarter and a 41-16 lead at the half. Mary Persons made it 63-26 in the third period and cruised to a 68-33 win.
Carlos Barlow led the Red Devils with 7 points, Amari Stodghill had 6 points, and Luke Matthews had 5 points. Caleb Head had 3 points, and Jaden Roberts added 3 points with a tre. La’Xavion Benton and La’Courtney Wise had 2 points each, and Travian Mann had 1 point.
Panthers 78
Red Devils 43
Jackson’s shooting woes continued in the first quarter, allowing Americus-Sumter to jump out to a 15-7 lead. At the half, the Panthers led 39-20. Americus stretched the lead to 58-30 in the third, and cruised to a 78-43 win.
La’Courtney Wise led the scoring with 12 points. Tayshawn Morgan had 6 points, while Travian Mann and Jeshua Hosford had 5 points each. Luke Matthews, Okemus Grier and Kamari Edwards added 4 points each. Amari Stodghill had 2 points, and Caleb Head had 1 point.
