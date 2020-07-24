The Georgia Batbusters, including Kylee Lawrence of Jackson, recently won the 12-year-old division of the USSSA Softball National Championships in Gulf Shores, Ala. The Batbusters went 8-1-1 against top competition in the tournament. Lawrence attends Henderson Middle School.
Kylee Lawrence of Jackson helps Georgia Batbusters win 12-U USSSA National Championship
Larry Stanford
