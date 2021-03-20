HAMPTON - The victor is not who wins the battles, but who wins the war, and Kyle Busch was the victor in the FR8Auctions 200 Camping World Truck series race Saturday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway. John Hunter Nemechek, the driver of the Mobil 1 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports won both stages of the race, but then Busch took over in his Cessna Toyota at the final restart and never looked back.
It was Busch's 60th truck win and the second in a row at AMS. Austin Hill, who finished second to Busch last season, again finished second this year, with Nemechek coming in third. Johnny Sauter finished fourth, and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top five.
Busch said after the race that it was great to get back to victory lane. Busch brought in Mardy Linley, who won four ARCA championships since 2013, to be his crew chief in the truck series and said the win is a part of having good people in the organization.
"We've had great people, and we've also had good people, too," Busch said. "It's just a matter of kind of evolving. The sport is ever changing and six months from now the setups will be different again. It's cool to have fresh ideas, different concepts, and things we can work on and try and continue to improve."
Hill in his United Rentals Toyota finished second to Busch at Atlanta for the second year in a row. Hill said after the last restart and stop for fuel, he let the gap between himself and Busch get too big.
"We were matching his lap times, but needed to be a little bit faster," Hill said. "All in all a solid day. I wish that we were racing here again, because I love Atlanta Motor Speedway - it's my home track. I can't thank the fans enough for coming out and watching today. It was awesome to have you back. I just wish we could have gotten the job done. This is a strong place to run."
Zane Smith finished in sixth place. Ross Chastain, who started the race dead last, made a strong comeback, running in the top five several times and finishing in seventh. Matt Crafton started in third and nosed out Nemechek at the start/finish line to lead the first lap, but that would be the only lap he led, faded back and finished eighth. Brett Moffitt, who also had to start at the back because of an engine change, finished ninth, and Stewart Friesen rounded out the top 10.
There were no accidents in the race, and all but one truck finished the race.
