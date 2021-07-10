HAMPTON - In what may be the final Xfinity race of his career, Kyle Busch won the inaugural Credit Karma Money 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday afternoon. But he called it a somber win as on a late race restart Busch bumped his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Hemric, who was in the lead at the time, and caused him to crash. Hemric finished the race in 30th place.
Cup Series drivers are only allowed to compete in five Xfinity and five Truck Series races a year. Atlanta was Busch’s fifth Xfinity race - and fifth Xfinity win - this year. He has a total of 102 Xfinity wins over his career, but had stated earlier this season that this would be his final season in the mid-level series.
Busch started on the pole in his No. 54 Extra Gum Toyota, with Hemric beside him in his No. 18 Poppy Bank Toyota. Busch took the lead going into Turn One and won Stage 1 at the 40-lap mark. A slow pitstop pushed Busch back to fifth when the field restarted, but it took just five laps for him to retake the lead. He held onto it to win Stage 2 at Lap 80.
Busch restarted in first, but following a caution on Lap 97 for a single car accident, Busch pitted, while the rest of the leaders stayed out. Hemric took the restart in the lead with Busch back in 12th position. But by Lap 110 Busch had made his way back up to the front, with only Hemric in his way.
On Lap 148, another single car accident bought out the yellow, and both Busch and Hemric pitted. Kyle Weatherman in the No 47 Axe Crossbow Chevrolet inherited the lead at the restart, with Busch and Hemric just behind him. On the restart, Busch and Hemric quickly passed Weatherman, but he collided with Brandon Brown in the No. 68 Baby Doge Coin Chevrolet, bringing out another caution.
Everyone pitted and Hemric came out first, with AJ Allmendinger in the No. 16 Hyperice Chevrolet on the outside, Busch behind Hemric, and Justin Allgaier in the No. 7 hellowater Defense Chevrolet next to Busch.
“He (Hemric) got a good start in the restart zone,” Busch said, “and I got bumped from behind. I caught back up and going into Turn One I was staying to the left because I wanted to make sure the guy behind me didn’t duck out. I hit Daniel right at that perfect moment at the bump that leads into Turn One. We hit the bump at the same time, it kind of juked him a little bit, he got touched by Allmendinger and it sent him for a ride.
"I meant to push him," Busch said. "I wanted to hit him. I just wanted to hit him more forward and straight. But I turned him sideways a little bit. I was just trying to help a teammate. That's why I restarted behind him.
"It was a great day for the 54 car, but the 18 was better and deserved this win. So I'm sorry to Daniel and those guys. I hate it that all that transpired. That's why this win is a little more somber than some because you don't take solace in a win like that."
Hemric, who was working toward his first NASCAR win, said he knows Busch’s push wasn’t intentional, but it still hurts.
“(I’m feeling) what could have been, I guess,” said Hemric. "As soon as he touched me, it just steered me off the left rear and right into the fence and that was it. I tried to hang on to the Poppy Bank Toyota Supra, but it just wasn't meant to be.”
Jeb Burton finished 2nd, Noah Gragson 3rd, Justin Haley 4th, and Ty Dillon 5th. Brett Moffitt was 6th, Allgaier finished 7th, Jeremy Clements was 8th, Sam Mayer was 9th, and Austin Cindric rounded out the top 10.
There were 16 lead changes among nine drivers, and a total of 10 caution flags for 43 laps.
