HAMPTON - Kurt Busch made it a family affair Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS), winning the Quaker State 400 Cup Series race in his No. 1 Gearwrench Chevrolet, just ahead of brother Kyle Busch in his No. 18 Skittles Gummies Toyota, who won the Credit Karma Money 250 Xfinity race on Saturday.
It was the last race on the current pavement at AMS, which will undergo a repaving and reconfiguration for the first time in 25 years before the next NASCAR race there in 2022. It was a typical race at the track, with spread out racing and only four cautions. Of those, two came at the end of the first and second stages, and one came on Lap 32 when the cars of Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Daniel Suarez and Cody Ware made contact on the back straightaway. The last yellow flag came out when two potholes in the track coming out of Turn 4 halted the race on Lap 162 for 20 minutes while the holes were repaired.
Kurt Busch said he really wanted to win this last race on the old track.
“I came into this weekend respecting this racetrack more than I ever have,” Busch said during his interview in the Media Center. “Atlanta Motor Speedway is one of the top tracks for all the drivers. We’re able to slide the cars through the corners and choose which lane we want to race in. For a race-ability factor, Atlanta Motor Speedway was always one of the top tracks…. She’s about to go through a facelift with a lot of new feel and new action next year. This was the last little bit of the old school, and I’m glad to have won the last race.”
At the end of the interview, Busch was presented with a chunk of the track that had come up during the race for being the last driver to win on the old track.
The race was a Busch show from start to finish. Hometown fan favorite and defending Cup Series champion Chase Elliott started on the pole, with Kyle Busch beside him and Kurt Busch in 8th. Elliott led the first 13 laps, but Kyle Busch passed him on Lap 14 and led the way to the first stage win on Lap 80, with brother Kurt moving up to finish the first stage in the second spot.
The elder Busch took over the lead after the restart and won the second stage at Lap 160, with the younger Busch in second. Kurt Busch maintained the lead until the final green flag pit stops beginning on Lap 213. Kyle Busch came out of the pits ahead of his brother.
But the elder Busch had a card up his sleeve - his Ganassi teammate Ross Chastain, driving the No. 42 Clover Chevrolet.
“Ross came off the top ropes and threw a good block that helped us get back by Kyle,” Busch said. “Kyle beat us on the sequence of green flag stops in and out, and that’s what gave him the track position. Our car was really good on the bottom, and we had our spotter tell the 42 to give us the bottom. He gave us the bottom and went to the top. Kyle’s car was good on the top, so it worked out both ways.”
Kurt Busch led 144 of the 260 laps in the race. Kyle Busch led 91 laps, and Elliott led the next most with 13 laps. Aric Almirola led 8 laps, Denny Hamlin led 2 laps, and Ryan Preece and Cole Custer each led one lap.
The Busch brothers finished 1st and 2nd. Martin Truex Jr., who had to give up his 5th place starting spot and move to the back of the field after failing pre-race inspection, made his way back up to a 3rd place finish. Alex Bowman finished 4th, Ryan Blaney finished 5th, Tyler Reddick was 6th, and Chase Elliott was 7th. Christopher Bell finished 8th, Matt DiBenedetto was 9th, and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top 10.
