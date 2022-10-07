Knights of Columbus.jpg

JACKSON — Knights of Columbus Danny McMichael Council 12984 and Pastor (Fr) Jose Kochuparampil of St Mary Mother of God are inviting all Butts County veterans and their families to join in a Veterans Day Program at the church on Saturday, Nov. 12, starting at 11:11 a.m. The church is located at 359 Old Griffin Road, Jackson.

The ceremony highlight will be the presentation of Certificates of Appreciation and Honor by the Georgia Department of Veterans Service. The program will also involved a keynote speaker/presenter from GDVS, the display of the Branch Service Flags, announcement of each veteran receiving the certificate and patroitic music and videos.

