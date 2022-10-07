JACKSON — Knights of Columbus Danny McMichael Council 12984 and Pastor (Fr) Jose Kochuparampil of St Mary Mother of God are inviting all Butts County veterans and their families to join in a Veterans Day Program at the church on Saturday, Nov. 12, starting at 11:11 a.m. The church is located at 359 Old Griffin Road, Jackson.
The ceremony highlight will be the presentation of Certificates of Appreciation and Honor by the Georgia Department of Veterans Service. The program will also involved a keynote speaker/presenter from GDVS, the display of the Branch Service Flags, announcement of each veteran receiving the certificate and patroitic music and videos.
Veterans who are interested in participating in the ceremony can contact Brian Zeringue via email (majz071995@gmail.com) or phone at 678-429-7968. Surviving spouses or next of kin of deceased veterans may also receive the certificate. The veteran’s DD Form 214 (military discharge documentation) will be needed to apply.
The deadline to apply to receive the certificate is Friday, Oct. 28.
GDVS’ Certificates of Appreciation and Honor program is a statewide effort established in the fall of 2013. More than 30,000 certificates have been presented in nearly 400 veteran honor ceremonies across Georgia.
These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet identification number. For description of any of the animals, visit the Friend's of Henry Animals Facebook page. Click for more.