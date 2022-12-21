Some 30 veterans from Butts and surrounding counties were recently recognized for their honorable military service to Butts County during a Veterans Day Program on Saturday, Nov. 12 at St. Mary Mother God Catholic Church in Jackson. The Danny McMichael Council of the Knights of Columbus coordinated this program with the Georgia Department of Veterans Services to present veterans in attendance with Certificates of Honor (for Korea and Vietnam) or Appreciation.
On Dec. 7, several Knights from the Council presented members of the Jackson High School Navy JROTC Color Guard Detail with Certificates of Appreciation from the Georgia Department of Veterans Service for their role in the program. The certificate was signed by the Georgia Department of Veteran Services Commissioner Patricia Ross.