KnightsDonation.JPG

Shown here, l-r, are Marie Mitchell, Mike Gozdick, Jackie Brooks, John Dawkins, Mike Palka, Jackie Whooten, Jason Felburg and Ken White.

The Knights of Columbus continues to support pregnant women, mothers and their new children by serving the Butts County Pregnancy Centers.

On Oct. 25, the Danny McMichael Council of the Knights of Columbus in Jackson presented a check for $2,000 to the Butts County Pregnancy Center. The donation was made possible through the Knights of Columbus State Charities program. It is locally referred to as the State 50/50 raffle.

Recommended for you

Tags