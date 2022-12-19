The Knights of Columbus continues to support pregnant women, mothers and their new children by serving the Butts County Pregnancy Centers.
On Oct. 25, the Danny McMichael Council of the Knights of Columbus in Jackson presented a check for $2,000 to the Butts County Pregnancy Center. The donation was made possible through the Knights of Columbus State Charities program. It is locally referred to as the State 50/50 raffle.
This is a win-win-win program. Raffle ticket are sold or funds donated to the local Knights of Columbus Councils. The funds are forwarded to the Georgia State Council of the Knights of Columbus, where up to 70% of the funds collected are returned to the local council for donations to organizations of their choice. The remaining funds are distributed between three organizations that are selected and approved by the Georgia State Council at their annual convention. The Butts County Pregnancy Center has been the recipient of the Georgia State Council donations in the past.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic pro-life, non-profit organization that provides lifelines to women and babies in need and offers essential services that make the difference between a baby being aborted and a baby being born.
