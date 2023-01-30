JACKSON — If you are searching for a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Klassy Kats of Butts County’s Smitten Kitten Meow Mixer may be just what you’re looking for. Set for The Rivers Ranch on Saturday, Feb. 11, the second annual event will provide dinner and dancing while generating desperately needed funds for the local cat rescue.

The event will be held from 6-10 p.m. Tickets to the event provide each guest with an Italian dinner, two drink tickets, a dessert bar and entertainment provided by Matt Butler of “B the Party.”

