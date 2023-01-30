JACKSON — If you are searching for a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Klassy Kats of Butts County’s Smitten Kitten Meow Mixer may be just what you’re looking for. Set for The Rivers Ranch on Saturday, Feb. 11, the second annual event will provide dinner and dancing while generating desperately needed funds for the local cat rescue.
The event will be held from 6-10 p.m. Tickets to the event provide each guest with an Italian dinner, two drink tickets, a dessert bar and entertainment provided by Matt Butler of “B the Party.”
The event will also include a silent auction with items like a weekend beach getaway, horseback riding lessons and other items from many local small businesses. Social Butterfly will be on hand with a photo booth and “Smitten Kitten” and “Tom Cat” goodies will be available while they last.
“Our male supporters are called Tom Cats and our female supporters are Smitten Kittens,” said Juli Price, co-founder of Klassy Kats of Butts County.
Klassy Kats of Butts County is dedicated to providing a healthy and safe environment for the homeless cats and kittens at Butts County Animal Control while actively seeking loving and permanent homes.
“We are still relatively new so we are building our support base,” said Price. “Last year we had about 100 people and the venue will hold 200, so it would be amazing if we could fill it.”
All proceeds Klassy Kats of Butts County receives from this yearly event go to support the rescue’s mission of caring for homeless felines and reducing overall cat overpopulation in the community.
Last year’s event enabled Klassy Kats of Butts County to increase shelter adoptions, improve its Trap-Neuter-Return services for the community and provide much needed medical care while reducing the euthanasia rate to a record low of nearly zero through the new Barn Kitty program.
“Our goal for this year is to increase our TNR program in the community, build an educational program on the benefits of spaying and neutering and grow our fully-vetted cat adoptions,” Price said.
Tickets to the Smitten Kitten Meow Mixer are $60 per person or $600 for a table of 10. A 50/50 raffle will also be held. Raffle tickets are $1. Event and raffle tickets can be purchased in advance by contacting Klassy Kats of Butts County through the group’s Facebook page or through email at klassykatsofbc@gmail.com.