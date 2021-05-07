Klassy Kats of Butts County is excited to announce that it has received its official federal, non-profit status, and is working to complete the final steps in the organizations set up!
What is Klassy Kats of Butts County? They are a group of volunteers whose mission is dedicated to providing a healthy and safe environment for the homeless cats and kittens received into Butts County Animal Control, while actively seeking loving and permanent homes for all. What is their vision? They are committed to reducing the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering the cats and kittens in our shelter prior to adoption.
Over the next several weeks and months, as they complete the final steps for setting up their organization, they will continue to work hard at supporting the kittens and cats needs at Butts County Animal Control. While awaiting the federal approval, volunteers have already held several private fundraisers.
Thanks to the very generous donations from our Klassy Kats supporters, along with donations from our friends at Winging Cat Rescue, Klassy Kats has been able to help Butts County Animal Control in rehoming over 250 cats and kittens already for 2021. In addition to seeing many happy adoptions locally, Klassy Kats has worked closely with other wonderful cat rescue organizations to place kitties where they were able to quickly find new homes as well.
Kittens season is already here, and the shelter will be quickly filling up with homeless cats and kittens. Volunteers are already bottle feeding several kittens, and busily scheduling and transporting cats and kittens to vet appointments so they will be ready for adoption.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, there was recently a large influx of barn kitties coming into Animal Control. Klassy Kats immediately stepped up to the plate, and with the donations received, were able to fully vet these homeless kitties as well. Many wonderful citizens, locally and throughout Georgia, and neighboring states, also showed their love and support by opening their own farms up to rehoming these barn kitties so that they can live out their lives in a safe environment.
If you are looking for your cozy lap kitty, or want to give a job to a fully vetted “mouser," Klassy Kats can help you find that purr-fect one! Check them out on Facebook at Klassy Kats of Butts County.
Klassy Kats is planning future fundraising events, such as a garage sale on May 15 at 170 Lee Maddox Rd in Jackson, and a local boot drive they have dubbed “Koins for Kitties” to take place in three locations in Jackson on May 22. They are working hard to get online donation capability on Facebook and through their developing website, so please continue to visit their web page at klassykatsofbc.com, and our Facebook Page, Klassy Kats of Butts County. Currently, donations can be mailed to Klassy Kats at P.O. Box 11, Jackson, GA, 30233, or dropped into donation boxes located around Jackson.
They are also be looking to build their volunteer organization to help in areas such as working with cats and kittens at the shelter, transporting, or computer and administrative type activities. They will be placing a volunteer application on their website as well, so please keep them in mind if you love kitties, and would like to join their volunteer group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.