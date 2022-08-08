JACKSON — Klassy Kats of Butts County will hold an adoption event Saturday, Aug. 20, at Butts County Animal Control, 158 Bibb Station Road, Jackson.
“We have many fully vetted cats and kittens that will be available for adoption during the event,” said Juli Price of Klassy Kats of Butts County.
Adoption fees are $70 and include spay or neuter, vaccinations, FELV/FIV testing, microchipping, de-fleaing and deworming. Attendees will be treated to lemonade and cookies. Adopted kitties will go home with a free goody basket of litter, food and treats.
“You can’t beat that for a sweet and loving new friend or an addition to your home and family,” said Price.
All cats will be visible on the Klassy Kats website at klassykatsofbc.com early in the week of the event. Go to the Adoptable Kitties page to view them all.
“We do require adoption applications, which are on our website as well, and they can be submitted for early approval prior to the event, or we will have printed copies on hand,” said Price.
Anyone wishing to adopt a cat or kitten should remember to bring a pet carrier. Cardboard carriers will be available for sale at the event.
“Join us for lemonade, cookies, and a good time while our volunteers help you find your purrfect match,” said Price.
On Wednesday, August 3rd students returned to school in Jackson and Butts County. We asked the community to share their back-to-school photos via Facebook. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.