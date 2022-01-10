Klassy Kats of Butts County will host an adoption event on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Lucy Lu’s and Buddy Blu’s on Mulberry Street on the Square in Jackson.
The kittens and cats available for adoption are sassy, single and ready to mingle, so come find and adopt your purr-fect sweetheart just in time for Valentine’s Day!
Purchase a specially blended Klassy Kat Latte or Klassy Kat Shake at Lucy Lu’s and Buddy Blu’s and enjoy a sweet sip while searching for your sweetheart and support great local businesses at the same time!
Klassy Kats of Butts County can also now be found online on AdoptAPet at https://www.adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/186731-klassy-kats-of-butts-county-corp-jackson-georgia#featured
