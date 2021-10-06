Stark Elementary School Pre-K teacher Kizzy Guyton was named the 2022 Butts County Schools’ Teacher of the Year at the Butts County Board of Education meeting on Oct. 5. Guyton will represent the county in the Georgia Teacher of the Year program, with the state winner being announced in May 2022.
The Teacher of the Year nominees for each school were announced in August, and then went through an evaluation process to determine the system winner. The school nominees were Guyton, Mandy Colwell of Daughtry Elementary, Kristi Stephens of Jackson Elementary, Alisha Hall of Henderson Middle School, and Melissa Redding-Jackson of Jackson High School.
“We were excited about recognizing all of our teachers of the year, and I would certainly say they were all deserving of representing our district as the Teacher of the Year, but Ms. Guyton was the selection and we are excited about her candidacy and know that she will represent us in fine fashion as we move on to the state level competition,” said Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson. “She is a fantastic educator who is passionate about both student learning and also building quality relationships with her students and their families. She is enthusiastic and a shining light in our district. We’re very proud of her and know that she’ll represent us well as our Teacher of the Year.”
In her nomination letter, Stark Elementary School Principal Shannon Daniel wrote, “Ms. Guyton teaches her students through discovery and hands-on engaging learning experiences. She inspires us all and makes everyone around her better! She gives 110% every day and always has a smile on her face. She is the Energizer Bunny! You cannot help but smile when you are around her. Her energy is contagious.”
Guyton graduated from Georgia Southern with a degree in Child and Family Development. She then went on to earn her teaching certificate through Wesleyan College. She has 12 years of teaching experience in PreK, Kindergarten, and 1st grade.
Professional growth is important to Guyton. She is currently working on her Master’s degree in Early Elementary Education at Georgia Southwestern University. She understands the importance of being an active part of a professional learning community. She models collaboration, trust, and accountability working toward school improvement.
“Ms. Guyton has always had a love for people and a desire to help them grow and be their best selves,” Daniel wrote. “She believes everyone has been gifted by God and he has given her the gift and desire to teach and encourage the minds of children in a positive way. She is the SES Teacher of the Year because she has a passion and love for children that shows in everything she does. She is the BCSS Teacher of the Year because she is a rock star! We are blessed to have Ms. Kizzy Guyton as a part of our Stark Strong Family and the Butts County Team!”
