The Piedmont Academy Kindergarten class graduated on Tuesday, May 19, in the Cougar Gymnasium.
The “Kinder Cougars” graduation opened with an invocation by Headmaster Clint Welch, and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by student Landen Fincher.
The children delighted the audience by singing their favorite songs, “Jesus Loves Me” and “The B-I-B-L-E” while kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Julie Tucker played the guitar.
Tucker featured each child as they each told their favorite color, favorite food, and what they liked most about kindergarten.
Each student shared what he/she would like to be when he/she grows up and was followed by everyone enjoying a year in review video presentation.
Welch presented the children with their diplomas. The night was a great success!
Kindergarten graduates are Rhett Born, Gracie Black, Ellie Drew, Landen Fincher, Mackenzie Meredith, Lucy Parish, and Stella Rose Wilkerson. Congratulations!
