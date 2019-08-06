Two people were killed Sunday in an auto accident on Ga. Highway 42 south of Jackson.
According to Trooper First Class Curtis James of the Georgia State Patrol, a sedan was traveling southbound and a pickup was traveling northbound around 6:30 p.m. in front of Fresh Air Bar-B-Que.
The sedan crossed the centerline and struck the pickup, killing the driver of the sedan and the front-seat passenger of the pickup, James said.
The Georgia State Patrol on Tuesday had not yet released the identities of the victims, but James said both were female.
The male driver of the pickup was injured, James said, and remained in stable condition at a hospital Tuesday.
James said investigators believe the sedan crossed into the northbound lane as the driver was attempting to avoid a collision with a third vehicle that was turning left into Fresh Air from the northbound lane.
“Excessive speed is also believed to be a contributing factor in the incident as well,” James said.