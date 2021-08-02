Children and parents turned out for the Butts County Community Day on July 31 held at the football field at Daughtry Park in Jackson.
The event was organized by Andrell White, who seeks to bring unity to the community while provide the youth organized, structured events to participate in.
Naja Douglas, a Jackson High graduate who is now the principal of Carver Road Middle School in Spalding County, talked to the children about what it takes to do their best in school.
Butts County Sheriff’s Capt. Matt Garrison and Carlos Duffey of Tim Broyles State Farm Insurance demonstrated the proper way for citizens to conduct themselves during a traffic stop.
There was a very popular water slide for the children to play on during the hot day, corn hole games, a punt, pass and kick competition, tug of war, and more fun activities. Hot dogs and hamburgers, along with chips, drinks and water were available for everyone free of charge.
Local businesses and organizations were also invited to set up booths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.