McDONOUGH - The Henry County Water Authority (HCWA) is hosting a Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 4, at the HCWA Cubihatcha Outdoor Education Center in Locust Grove. It is open to kids 18 years and younger from Henry and surrounding counties. Registration ends Friday, May 27.
This HCWA Kids Fishing Derby is being held on one of the select days of the year that the Georgia Department of Natural Resources does not require a license to fish any of Georgia’s waters. These select free fishing days during the year are designed to promote the sport and encourage outdoor recreation.
The 2022 HCWA Kids Fishing Derby invites children and youth, 18 years of age and younger, to fish the Long Branch Reservoir on the site of the authority’s Cubihatcha center. the reservoir has been stocked with catfish, bass, bream, and crappie. Participants and their adult guests should bring their own chairs, and bait and tackle for bank fishing only.
Admission is free! Check-in and registration begins at 6:30 a.m., with the derby beginning at 7 a.m. The weigh-in of winners will be at 11 a.m., with lunch being provided at 11:30 a.m.
The HCWA Cubihatcha Outdoor Education Center is located at 100 Collins Road in Locust Grove.
For more information, including a registration form and waiver, please visit the HCWA website at www.hcwa.com.
