The iconic Southernmost Point landmark, an anchored concrete buoy in Key West, Florida, sustained "extensive damage" early Saturday morning after vandals placed a Christmas tree in front of it which they lit on fire, Key West Police said in statement.
Police are now looking for two male suspects they say are responsible for the damage. The tree was set on fire, sparking the blaze that damaged the landmark, sometime between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., police said.
Key West Police said the incident is under investigation and are asking people with any information to reach out.
