A traffic stop that could have ended with a warning about a cracked windshield instead ended with the arrest of two people after free air sniff around the vehicle by a Butts County Sheriff’s K9 led to the discovery of illegal drugs.
The incident began about 12:55 p.m. on July 9 when a deputy saw a silver Ford Escape with a cracked windshield and a Kentucky tag traveling south on Truck Stop Way. The deputy made a traffic stop advised the driver, Arthur Charles Britton, 45, and passenger, Laressa Renae Phipps, 28, both from Glendale, Ky., of the reason for the stop and that he would release them with a warning.
The deputy then asked for permission to search the vehicle. Phipps allegedly stated that he could, but Britton allegedly said he did not want the deputy to search the vehicle and Phipps then changed her mind.
A K9 unit arrived on scene as back up, and K9 Echo did a free air sniff around the vehicle and allegedly made a positive indication. Britton and Phipps were advised of the positive indication and Britton allegedly admitted that they had been shooting up heroin and that there were several syringe needles in the vehicle.
A probable cause search allegedly found several syringe needles with trace amounts of suspected heroin and methamphetamine inside two plastic boxes. Inside one of the boxes was also allegedly found four broken glass pipes containing suspected meth, one clear bag of suspected marijuana, three clear bags of suspected meth, and four clear bags of suspected heroin.
Britton and Phipps were placed under arrested and transported to the Butts County Jail. The deputy was later contacted by jail staff and advised that a clear bag of suspected heroin was allegedly found on Britton during a search.
Britton has been charged with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin); and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (meth).
Phipps has been charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (meth).
