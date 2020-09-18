BARNESVILLE – After an extensive search that generated interest from across the nation, Kent Rollins has accepted the offer to become the new baseball head coach for the Gordon State College Highlanders.
Rollins comes to GSC from Murray State University (Ky.) where he served as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Racers for the past two seasons.
Rollins, 27, was also an assistant coach at Georgia College for two years when the Bobcats claimed back-to-back Peach Belt Conference tournament championships and the 2018 regular-season title.
“Kent brings an enthusiasm to the position of the baseball head coach at Gordon State College that is unparalleled,” GSC director of athletics Steve Argo said. “Kent grew up in Gwinnett County (South Gwinnett High School), graduated from Georgia Southern University and coached at Georgia College. So he knows this state very well and I have no doubt that he will lead the Highlanders with intensity, integrity and skill.”
Rollins signed with Auburn University out of high school and then played two seasons at Middle Georgia State College before finishing his academic and athletic careers at Georgia Southern University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in General Studies and a master’s degree in Kinesiology.
Rollins was also a 48th-round draft pick by the San Diego Padres in 2011.
“I’m extremely excited to take on the challenge of being the next head baseball coach at Gordon State College,” Rollins said. “This program is filled with rich tradition and I look forward to building on that with this year’s team as well as future teams.
“I want to thank President Nooks, Dr. John Head, Vice-President for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs; Bruce Capers, Assistant Athletics Director and Men’s Basketball Head Coach; Ally Hattermann, Assistant Athletics Director and Softball Head Coach; and Steve Argo, Athletics Director, for believing in me enough to give me this tremendous opportunity.”
GSC returns most of the squad that finished the abbreviated 2020 season with a 16-5 record, including a 10-game winning streak to close out the campaign that ended on March 10 with a 14-2, 12-1 doubleheader sweep at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta.
Rollins will immediately move into his role as head coach and be directly involved in the hiring of an assistant coach.
The Highlanders will also be hitting the field next week to begin their 60-day fall practice and scrimmage season as mandated by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
The 2021 regular season is scheduled to begin on January 29.
