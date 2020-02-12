Kelsea Abercrombie was recognized as Butts County’s 2020 Spelling Bee Champion during the Feb. 11 meeting of the Butts County Board of Education. Abercrombie is a fifth grade student at Daughtry Elementary School. Aria Brazier, a fifth grade student at Stark Elementary School, was recognized as Runner-Up, but was not present at the meeting. The competition is open to students in third – eighth grades. This year’s winning word was "vacuum." Abercrombie is shown receiving her recognition from BOE Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson (left) and Fran Dundore, director of curriculum, instruction and professional learning.
Kelsea Abercrombie is Butts County Spelling Bee Champion
