A new year brings a chance for a fresh start and hopes for a better year than the one before. The Progress-Argus asked Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin, Butts County Board of Commissioners Chair Ken Rivers, and Butts County Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson for their “hopes” for the new year:
Mayor Kay Pippin:
My personal new year resolutions are to begin each day with prayer and take more time with my family, and I hope Jackson residents will do the same. My hope for the city of Jackson is that our residents are healthy, happy and neighborly in 2020 and that city government will continue to deliver and improve upon the basic services we provide residents and businesses every hour of every day throughout the year, and that we do so within our well-crafted FY2020 budget. The city council, I and employees look forward to working with our citizens, businesses and partners in government for a productive 2020.
As the city of Jackson enters its 43rd year of levying no property taxes, I am pleased to share improvements planned for 2020 despite a tight budget:
♦ Replace lights around downtown square with LED fixtures
♦ Continue to replace aging electric poles
♦ Continue upgrades of sewer infrastructure to control inflow and infiltration caused by heavy rains
♦ Continue upgrade of aged water mains for better water quality and fire protection
♦ Continue to install new isolation valves to lessen number of customers without water during maintenance and emergencies
♦ Update filter back wash pumps at sewer plants
♦ Provided we are awarded our third federal grant, complete installation of new water and sewer infrastructure in Pep neighborhood
♦ Improve fire training facilities off Brownlee Road to assure quality training for firefighters
♦ Strengthen community policing education and training for Police Officers to better serve our city
♦ Mayor, council and Police Department establish neighborhood meetings to better address citizens’ needs and concerns
♦ Remove more blighted properties and get more streets adopted by citizens
♦ Stay abreast/implement new laws governing municipal courts; improve expediency of court days
♦ Complete construction of sidewalk down Brownlee Road
♦ Pave four streets and install speed bumps where requested
♦ Complete Hawkes Bulilding renovation
♦ Begin pocket park(s) construction..first one in old Fuqua Building site
♦ Open “Phase One — 12 miles” of new Jackson Trails on June 1
♦ Keep the city of Jackson “Clean, Green & Safe”
The city of Jackson is filled with a renewed sense of possibilities. Councilors Theodore Patterson (I), Lewis Sims (2), Ricky Johnson (3), Don Cook (4), Beth Weaver (5) and I wish everyone a Happy New Year, and remember…. expect greater days ahead!
BOC Chair Ken Rivers:
2020 will bring much change for Butts County. The biggest change will be for the employees of the county, who will see their benefits package greatly improved with a better retirement package. The BOC recognizes the job our employees do and we are happy to reward them with the improved benefits.
The county has already started to see development at the Hwy. 16 and I-75 corridor and this area will see continued growth that will help to diversify our tax base.
Of course we will continue to enjoy the quiet country living we all enjoy with so many opportunities to enjoy outdoor recreation. Life in Butts County is good.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson:
As we welcome in a new decade, my hope for the Butts County Schools is that we would maximize the individual potential of each student so that they are prepared for the next phase of their lives. I hope the post–secondary dreams of each member of the Class of 2020 will become a reality. I am hopeful that our educators will feel the love and support of this wonderful community as they strive to create the very best learning and life experiences for our students.
I am hopeful us “old folks” will provide a great example for how to build and maintain productive relationships, capable of enduring a little adversity…and even divergent thought. In spite of all that threatens to divide our communities and our Nation, I hopeful that we can remain focused on what we have in common. As the great Dr. Maya Angelou stated, “All great artists draw from the same resource: the human heart, which tells us that we are all more alike than we are unalike.”
Finally, I hope the Red Devils and Lady Devils win them all, and I hope each of you are there to enjoy every moment with our incredible students! Go Red Devils!
Best wishes & Happy New Year!