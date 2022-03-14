Retired Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin and WJGA owner Don Earnhart were named to the Butts County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame at the chamber’s Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet on Thursday, Mar 10, at Central Georgia EMC Annex. They were among the 12 individuals and businesses receiving awards at the event.
The theme for this year was “All Aboard,” with many of the tables decorated with a railroad theme by local businesses. The banquet was sold out for the first time as more than 400 people purchased tickets.
Nikki Sowell, chamber board chair, welcomed everyone to the banquet and Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey delivered the invocation before a meal catered by Piggly Wiggly.
Following the meal, Rep. Clint Crowe provided a brief legislative update, including information about legislation in the works to help with mental health patients in Georgia and provided information about the state’s budget which will include much needed pay raises to some state employees.
Jay Markwalter, who serves as executive director of the Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus (GACVB), was the guest speaker. Markwalter works with travel and hospitality industry partners to elevate Georgia’s tourism-driven economic development and talked about the tourism industry’s impact on the local economy.
Following Markwalter’s presentation, Sowell called the annual meeting to order and talked about the state of the chamber. She recognized outgoing board members and thanked them for their service: Blake Holmes, Tim Broyles, Wes Lewis, and Cindy Murray. Sowell then presented the following slate of proposed new board members and the chamber voted to approve:
• Sister Ward, representing Georgia Power
• Joy Wedemeier, representing the city of Jackson
• Latara Miller, representing Central Georgia EMC
• Jared Godin, representing Jackson Lake Homeowners Association
• Brad Johnson, county manager (ex-officio)
• Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey (ex-officio)
• Todd Simpson, school superintendent (ex-officio)
*John Harkness, chair of Butts Industrial Development Authority (ex-officio)
Sowell then presented the proposed slate of officers for the Board of Directors and the chamber voted to approve the following:
• Amanda Rivers, President
• Natalie Jones, Vice President
• Rae Johnston, Treasurer
• Melissa Harris, Secretary
• Nikki Sowell, Immediate Past President
Executive director Lisa Durden talked about the successful events from the previous year and discussed some of the upcoming events and opportunities. She talked about the work the Industrial Development Authority and the Board of Commissioners have done to bring new businesses to development sites that will bring fantastic jobs and expand the tax base. She also talked about a new welding lab that is coming to Jackson High School as part of a collaboration between Jackson High School, Southern Crescent Technical College, the Butts Development Authority, and Heartland-Foothills Charter School.
Other upcoming opportunities that Durden mentioned are the Keys to Entrepreneurial Success Series 2022 offered by UGA’s Small Business Development Center and Leadership Butts County, which is being revamped and classes will begin in the fall. If you are interested in attending either or both of these, please visit www.buttschamber.com for more information.
Bridget Daniel, tourism director, talked about upcoming events: Butts Aglow to be held once again at Rivers Ranch on August 6, the Butts County Fall Festival on October 22, and the Christmas Parade to be held on December 3. She also talked about the upcoming Chamber Golf Tournament which will be held on May 18 at Hickory Hills Golf Course, and the Butts County Arts Festival on May 7. She also thanked the ambassadors for all the help they have provided throughout the year.
Awards
Table Decorations
Daniel presented the winners for the table decorations. Members went all out this year and the judges said they had a most difficult time making a decision. Winners won trophies and bragging rights for the upcoming year. First Place: Jackson Flower Shop; Second Place: Jackson-Butts Arts Council; Third Place: Republic Services.
Non-Profit of the Year
Rae Johnston presented the 2021 Non-Profit of the Year to the Jackson-Butts Rotary Club. The Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club helps with a number of community projects including hosting the Bob Ryan Golf Tournament that raises money to help the Butts County Recreation Department with scholarships for kids who wish to participate in sports but who cannot afford to do so and other recreation department needs. They also helped Jackson High School start an Interact Club which recently received its charter. They also provide the Little Free Libraries that you can see around the county to encourage reading for children and adults.
Melinda McLarnon Shining Light Award
Melissa Harris presented two Melinda McLarnon Shining Light Awards. The first award was presented to Greg Patterson who is a native of Jackson. He is a graduate of Jackson High School class of 1992 and a graduate of the University of West Georgia class of 1996. Patterson took a leap of faith and opened Headliners Barbershop on the Jackson square in 2013. Headliners is a place where people gather not just for a haircut, but to watch their favorite sports or play cornhole. It is a place where young kids can read a book while they get a haircut and receive words of encouragement and support.
The second Shining Light Award was presented posthumously to Christina Galbreath and was accepted by her mother, Christy Brown. Galbreath’s life was cut short because of a rare childhood cancer, neuroblastoma. During her own chemotherapy and radiation treatments, Galbreath started a local project to bring awareness to childhood cancers. She raised money from her bed at home and at the hospital, most times on Facebook, and she had jars around Jackson and in South Carolina where her father lives. She had a goal of $1,000. She ended up with $2,400. While she lived a short life, Galbreath impacted the lives of others.
Employee of the Year
Josh Thomas presented the 2021 Employee of the Year award to Jennifer Vasil of Westbury Center of Jackson. Vasil worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to lead their team to provide the best care possible to our most vulnerable citizens during unprecedented times. She is the type of leader who provided not only supervision and leadership to a large staff, but also met with family members and patients directly to ensure they were given the best care possible under the circumstances. She pulled off all those feats while helping the center switch to a new administration under new ownership and made it all look easy.
Business of the Year
Carlos Duffey presented the 2021 Business of the Year Award to Tim Broyles State Farm Insurance. Broyles is a leader in both his business and the community serving his church and in various civic organizations. Besides this community, Broyles believes in State Farm. It is not a “sales” job to him, it is a neighbor helping neighbor job.
Public Safety Award
BCSO Capt. Matt Garrison presented the 2021 Public Safety Award sponsored by Wellstar-Sylvan Grove Hospital to Butts County Fire Department Assistant Chief Randy Prince. Prince has served in fire services in several counties for many years. He is on the BCFD dive team. He is constantly training and instructing within the fire department as well as outside. Prince is also a member of the Butts County Sheriff's Office SWAT team as a medic.
Bob Ryan Award - Service Above Self
Tim Broyles presented the 2021 Bob Ryan Award – Service Above Self sponsored by the Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club. This year’s recipient was Sara “Jean” Dodson, who is currently the president of the Sylvan Grove Hospital Auxiliary. During the pandemic,Dodson played a big role in communicating with the hospital and making sure the patients and staff were getting what they needed. She also played a huge role in making sure that the staff was fed on a normal basis. Outside the Sylvan Grove, Dodson’s community service efforts are unique and far-reaching. Currently, she serves as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and a number of other services as well as at her church, Jackson United Methodist.
Citizen of the Year
May & Carter Oil Company sponsored the 2021 Citizen of the Year Award. Michael Brewer presented this award to Toni and Eddie Phillips. Since becoming members of the Butts County Historical Society (BCHS) approximately four years ago, both have made significant contributions. As a team they have brought the accuracy and authenticity of the displays of the Indian Spring Hotel Museum, Indian Springs Chapel, and Flovilla schoolhouse displays together. They almost single-handedly designed and stocked the displays at the Butts County Courthouse office of the historical society and the Visitors Center. Toni Phillips energetically assumed the role of Youth Historical Society Committee Chair and establish the RHO KAPPA National Social Studies Honor Society at Jackson high School. She coordinates a group of youth from age 12 up which has been expanded to include homeschoolers in the community.
Hall of Fame
The Chamber of Commerce presented two Hall of Fame Award winners for 2021. Natalie Jones presented the first award to Kay Pippin. Kay Howard Pippin, a native of Cleveland, Ga., became a resident of Jackson when she married Butts County native and educator, Darrell Pippin, in 1975.
Over a career spanning 26 years and multiple roles with the Georgia Association of Educators, she retired in 1997 as GAE’s Director of Government Relations and Chief Lobbyist. It was during these years that she also served nine years on the Butts County school board. Upon retirement from GAE in 1997, Pippin was engaged by a group of Henry County business leaders to establish and organize the Henry Council for Quality Growth. In 2002, Pippin was employed as the President and CEO of the Henry County Chamber of Commerce. Upon retirement from the Chamber of Commerce in 2013, Pippin qualified and ran a successful campaign, becoming the first woman to serve as mayor of Jackson. When Pippin left the office of mayor in December 2021, the city’s finances were in excellent condition and citizens enjoyed transparency in government and full financial accountability.
“Kay is a wonderful mentor to so many of us – especially me – I’ve looked up to Kay, my entire life,” said Jones. “While she is in ‘retirement’ again, I suspect we will continue to reap the benefit of having here in our community.”
Amanda Rivers presented the second Hall of Fame Award to Don Earnhart. Don was born in Cobb County and moved to Jackson in 1945. He worked at American Mills from 1957-1962 and during that time began working at a new radio station, WJGA, at night and has been there ever since. In 1977 he bought the radio station with Dallas Tarkenton and along with that radio station, they bought 4 others.
During his career, Don significantly impacted many lives through radio, including the following:
· He raised $75,000 in 1964 to pay for one of the first kidney transplants to save a Butts County boy’s life;
· He raised money to buy defibrillators for Butts County ambulances;
· He raised $100,000 to help pay for the construction of Griffin Technical School;
· He was a local runner to carry the Olympic torch through Butts County; and
· He was recognized for his station’s superior radio service by Congressman Mac Collins.
