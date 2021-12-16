DSC_3840.JPG

The Butts County Board of Education recognized Jackson High School senior Katie Lucas as the 2021 winner of the Butts County School System (BCSS) Christmas Card Art Contest at their meeting on Dec. 14. Debbie Bell is her art teacher. Lucas’ artwork will be published on the Christmas cards sent out to the community from the BCSS. The collections of art pieces from all of the Butts County schools’ art classes are judged annually by the Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts for this contest. This is the 10th annual BCSS Christmas Card Art Contest. Left to right in the photo are Jackson High art teacher Debbie Bell, winning artist Katie Lucas, and Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson.

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

