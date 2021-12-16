The Butts County Board of Education recognized Jackson High School senior Katie Lucas as the 2021 winner of the Butts County School System (BCSS) Christmas Card Art Contest at their meeting on Dec. 14. Debbie Bell is her art teacher. Lucas’ artwork will be published on the Christmas cards sent out to the community from the BCSS. The collections of art pieces from all of the Butts County schools’ art classes are judged annually by the Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts for this contest. This is the 10th annual BCSS Christmas Card Art Contest. Left to right in the photo are Jackson High art teacher Debbie Bell, winning artist Katie Lucas, and Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson.
featuredpopularurgent
Katie Lucas named winner of BCSS Christmas Card Art Contest
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- By Ray Sanchez and Carma Hassan, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- City of Jackson hires Kenny L. Smith as city management consultant
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Robert Henderson Jr. receives sentence of 20 years, 12 to serve, in Oct. 31, 2019 shooting death of Nicholas Bryan
- Worldwide candle lighting Dec. 12 to remember deaths of children
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Jackson covid vaccine voucher program a success as more than 550 receive vouchers
- BCSS Express - The Butts County School System's new mobile library, is ready to hit the road
- Butts County Farm Bureau urging students to apply for $65,000 in GFA scholarships
- Cornell University reports more than 900 Covid-19 cases this week. Many are Omicron variant cases in fully vaccinated students
Images
Videos
Collections
- Famous actresses from Georgia
- 10 takeaways from the Great Resignation
- Highest-paying jobs in Savannah
- PHOTOS: University of Georgia Gymnastics' Annual First Look
- 15 terms you might see when looking at your medical records and what they mean
- The 90 companies responsible for two-thirds of historical greenhouse gas emissions
- Jewish holiday recipes for everyone to try
- Autism spectrum disorder prevalence in children is climbing—here’s what to know
- 17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here's how it breaks down by state
- PHOTOS - Scenes from the 2021 Jackson Christmas Parade
Latest News
- Heather White named December Extra-Mile Award winner
- Katie Lucas named winner of BCSS Christmas Card Art Contest
- Prosecution rests in Kimberly Potter manslaughter trial; former officer to testify
- Butts County awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting
- Judge in Ghislaine Maxwell trial won't allow defense witnesses to testify anonymously
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Have you finished all your holiday shopping?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.