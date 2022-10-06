BCSS_TOTY22_Jenkins (1).jpg

Butts County Teacher of the Year Katie Jenkins is congratulated by Superintendent Brent Lowe. Jenkins will now go on to compete for Georgia Teacher of the Year.

JACKSON — Katie Jenkins, a teacher at Stark Elementary who has taught kindergarten through fifth grade in her 21 years as an educator, has been named the 2022-23 Butts County School System Teacher of the Year.

Jenkins graduated from Mercer University in 2001 with a degree in early childhood education. She received her master’s in integrating technology from Walden University in 2004, and her education specialist degree in technology, data, and administration in 2008.

