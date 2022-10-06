JACKSON — Katie Jenkins, a teacher at Stark Elementary who has taught kindergarten through fifth grade in her 21 years as an educator, has been named the 2022-23 Butts County School System Teacher of the Year.
Jenkins graduated from Mercer University in 2001 with a degree in early childhood education. She received her master’s in integrating technology from Walden University in 2004, and her education specialist degree in technology, data, and administration in 2008.
Shannon Daniel, principal at Stark Elementary, praised Jenkins for her work in helping all students be successful.
"A teacher helps students learn by imparting knowledge to them and by setting up situations in which students can and will learn effectively,” said Daniel. “As the Early Intervention Program teacher at Stark Elementary, Ms. Katie Jenkins makes sure students learn reading and math effectively so they may be successful.”
When asked why she chose to pursue a career in education, Jenkins said she hopes her work helps to create a positive future.
“I teach because it’s my God-given passion and it allows me the opportunity to invest in our future,” she said. “Teaching allows me to encourage, love, motivate and inspire children and their parents to be the best they can be. I teach because the most important part of our future, the kids, need me just as much as I need them.”
Jenkins goes above and beyond her duties and responsibilities as an educator at Stark. She serves on the Stark Strong Leadership Team, helps to develop new teachers as the SES New Teacher Lead Mentor, sponsors Student Council, and organizes the SES Veteran’s Day Parade each year. She understands the connection between relationships and education. She started the R.E.A.D Club (Read, Eat, and Discuss). This book club encourages students to read and builds lasting relationships over lunch. She has led literacy professional learning for the district and extended learning opportunities for students by teaching Saturday school.
Jenkins also takes part in personal growth efforts as a BCSS Trailblazer and graduate of the Aspire Program.
