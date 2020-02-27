On Thursday, Feb. 13, Westbury Medical and Rehab held their annual Ms. Westbury pageant! The pageant is an event that the residents, staff, and families look forward to each year.
This year, seven Westbury residents competed for the title of Ms. Westbury 2020. Each resident had the opportunity to get dressed up, and have their makeup and hair done by volunteers, family members, and staff members of the facility. Each participant had a biography which was read as they were escorted across the stage and they were each asked on stage questions.
The judges for the evening were Josh Thomas, VP of United Bank, Denise Barnes of Ameris Bank, and Retha Swint, a former Westbury LPN of 40 years. The judges had the hard task of picking the Ms. Westbury 2020.
Mrs. Kathryn Wilson won Ms. Westbury 2020, with Ms. Geraldine Montgomery placing first runner-up, and Ms. Betty Parker placing second runner-up. Mrs. Wilson will be submitted as a contender to compete in the Ms. Georgia Health Care Association pageant, which is held in Atlanta.
The residents, family members, and visitors had a “roaring” good night at the Ms. Westbury 2020 pageant!
