DSC_7097.JPG
Buy Now

Jackson Lady Devil Katherine Hagans (9) battles a Thomson Lady Bulldog for the ball in the first round of the state playoffs. Hagans, a midfielder, was named the 2-AAA Region Player of the Year.

 Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

The Jackson Lady Devils had 12 players voted onto the 2-AAA All-Region Team, including Player of the Year Katherine Hagans, and Jackson coach Clyde Newman was voted Coach of the Year.

For the Jackson Red Devils, six players were voted onto the 2-AAA All-Region Team.

Jackson Lady Devils

The Lady Devils finished the regular season unbeaten in the region and 2-AAA champions for the second year in a row.

Region coaches voted on the All-Region Team members. Representing Jackson are:

♦ Player of the Year — Katherine Hagans

First Team

♦ Forward — Brionna Abercrombie

♦ Midfielder — Katherine Hagans

♦ Defenders — Mallory Carter

Haley Edmonds

Second Team

♦ Forward — Emily Crosby

♦ Midfielder — Ansley McCord

♦ Defender — Kaygwynn Gentle

♦ Keeper — Kayle Bradford

Honorable Mention

♦ Riley Morgan

♦ Alexa Farmer

♦ Alaina Reyes

♦ Taylor Newman

♦ Coach of the Year — Clyde Newman

Jackson Red Devils

The Red Devils finished with 4th in the region with a 4-3 record. All-Region Team representatives are:

First Team

♦ Forward — Aiden Reyes

♦ Defense — Ashton McCord

Second Team

♦ Forward — Chance Goddin

♦ Midfield — Landen Lunsford

Honorable Mention

♦ Midfield — Peyton Zimmerman

♦ Defense — Ian Rowland

Recommended for you

Tags

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.