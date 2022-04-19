The Jackson Lady Devils had 12 players voted onto the 2-AAA All-Region Team, including Player of the Year Katherine Hagans, and Jackson coach Clyde Newman was voted Coach of the Year.
For the Jackson Red Devils, six players were voted onto the 2-AAA All-Region Team.
Jackson Lady Devils
The Lady Devils finished the regular season unbeaten in the region and 2-AAA champions for the second year in a row.
Region coaches voted on the All-Region Team members. Representing Jackson are:
♦ Player of the Year — Katherine Hagans
First Team
♦ Forward — Brionna Abercrombie
♦ Midfielder — Katherine Hagans
♦ Defenders — Mallory Carter
Haley Edmonds
Second Team
♦ Forward — Emily Crosby
♦ Midfielder — Ansley McCord
♦ Defender — Kaygwynn Gentle
♦ Keeper — Kayle Bradford
Honorable Mention
♦ Riley Morgan
♦ Alexa Farmer
♦ Alaina Reyes
♦ Taylor Newman
♦ Coach of the Year — Clyde Newman
Jackson Red Devils
The Red Devils finished with 4th in the region with a 4-3 record. All-Region Team representatives are:
First Team
♦ Forward — Aiden Reyes
♦ Defense — Ashton McCord
Second Team
♦ Forward — Chance Goddin
♦ Midfield — Landen Lunsford
Honorable Mention
♦ Midfield — Peyton Zimmerman
♦ Defense — Ian Rowland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.