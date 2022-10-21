Spalding County native Katherine Darsey was recently promoted to chief of administrative services for Georgia’s State Park system, a division of the Department of Natural Resources. For the past six years, she has served as manager of Indian Springs State Park in Flovilla, thought to be the oldest state park in the nation and best known for its mineral-rich spring water.
Darsey has been employed by DNR for 11 years starting as a seasonal clerk at High Falls State Park, then Seminole State Park’s assistant manager, and next Indian Springs State Park’s assistant manager. She was promoted to manager in 2016 where she also managed nearby Jarrell Plantation Historic Site and Griswoldville Battlefield.
After graduating from Spalding High School, Darsey earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Georgia Institute of Technology and master of business administration from Clayton State University. She participated in Leadership Butts County in 2019, DNR Leadership Academy in 2020, and State Park Leadership School in 2022. She also led the Indian Springs team to earn the Most Outstanding Park Operation award at the 2022 Park Managers Conference. As chief of administrative services, Darsey will lead the team that provides support for marketing, reservations, audits, fleet management, retail and resource management.
“In my new role, I can provide support to park staff throughout the state rather than just one site. Our administrative services team is great, and I look forward to helping them achieve their goals,” said Darsey. “Plus, my daughter has grown up on state parks and considers herself a park ranger, too. I have dozens of stories of her picking up litter or helping with volunteer projects around the park. Seeing her enjoyment of parks adds to my desire to provide safe, enjoyable experiences for Georgia residents and our visitors.”