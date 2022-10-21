Katherine Darsey DNR.jpg

Katherine Darsey

Spalding County native Katherine Darsey was recently promoted to chief of administrative services for Georgia’s State Park system, a division of the Department of Natural Resources. For the past six years, she has served as manager of Indian Springs State Park in Flovilla, thought to be the oldest state park in the nation and best known for its mineral-rich spring water.

Darsey has been employed by DNR for 11 years starting as a seasonal clerk at High Falls State Park, then Seminole State Park’s assistant manager, and next Indian Springs State Park’s assistant manager. She was promoted to manager in 2016 where she also managed nearby Jarrell Plantation Historic Site and Griswoldville Battlefield.

