Under Nicole Bailey as coach for the first year, the Jackson High School Lady Devils had one of their best seasons in a long while, setting a school record for wins with an overall record of 21-8 and a region record of 11-3, finishing second in Region 2-AAA, and making it into the Elite 8 tournament in Columbus for the first time in nine years.
The accolades continued last week at the 2-AAA Region All-Star voting, as Katelyn Flanders was named 2-AAA Pitcher of the Year, and seven of her teammates were also named to the All-Region teams.
Macey Batchelor, Mackenzie North, and Layla Watts were named to the 1st Team infield. Madison Batchelor was named 2nd Team catcher, and Tenison Myricks was named to the 2nd Team outfield. Sham Dupree and Caleigh Kirby were named as Honorable Mentions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.