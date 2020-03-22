Karen Hebert, a paraprofessional at Jackson Elementary School (JES), received the Extra-Mile Employee Recognition Award from the Butts County Board of Education during its meeting on Tuesday, March 10. Hebert was nominated by JES Paraprofessional Chetoya Fish for always going above and beyond her duties. “Karen wears her smile as often as her badge. She treats her kindergarten students with love, respect and kindness,” said Fish in her nomination letter. Hebert is shown (left) receiving her award from Butts County Board of Education member Clifford Marshall (District 4).
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.