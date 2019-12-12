Kaitlyn Terpening, a senior at Jackson High School, is the winner of the eighth annual Butts County School System’s Christmas Card Art Contest. Her art teacher is Mrs. Debbie Bell.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson told the Board of Education at their meeting on Dec. 9 that the contest is very competitive not only among the students, but among their art teachers, who want to have their student’s artwork chose.
“It was just outstanding,” Dr. Simpson told Terpening while presenting her award. “Your tree and all of the school logos was very clever.”
Terpening’s artwork will go on 250 Christmas cards mailed throughout the community.