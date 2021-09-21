Family and friends gathered at the softball field at the Butts County School System Athletic Complex on Sept. 14 for a brief ceremony in memory of Samantha Kaitlyn House, a Lady Devil softball player who died May 30, 2017 following a Memorial Day accident.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, House was riding on a secured air-filled raft in the bed of a pickup truck traveling west on Ga. Hwy. 16 near Concord Church Road in Jasper County. A witness told authorities a strong gust of wind forced the raft upward, ejecting House from the truck. She was transported to a nearby hospital, but passed away the next day.
House, who played third base for the Lady Devils, was 16 when she died.
A replica of House’s No. 17 jersey, which has been retired, was unveiled on the press box behind home plate, and her brother, Corey House, threw out the first pitch.
The Lady Devils hosted Pike County on Sept. 14, losing their first region contest to the Lady Pirates, 4-0. Jackson got back in the win column two days later on Sept. 16, taking both game of a doubleheader against Central of Macon. Jackson won the first game 15-0, and the second game, 16-4.
Jackson is 10-4 on the season and 5-1 in region 2-AAA, tied with Crisp County for 2nd place. Pike is in 1st place with a 6-1 record.
The Lady Devils traveled to Americus on Sept. 21 to take on Americus-Sumter in a region contest. Jackson hosts Peach County on Sept. 23, and hosts Mary Persons for Senior Night on Sept. 28. Jackson was scheduled to play Pike again on Sept. 15, but it was rained out and they will play the Lady Pirates in Zebulon on Sept. 29.
