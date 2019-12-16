Seldom do “killers” get a pat on the back from the Butts County Board of Commissioners (BOC), and even less often when the "crime" is out there for everybody to see. But you can go to Maxpreps.com and judge for yourself whether Kaitlyn Eidson is a “killer” on the volleyball court.
Just keep scrolling and the video evidence mounts:
"5 Kills vs. Lovett"
"11 Kills vs. Kendrick"
"9 Kills vs. Hampton"
That's just a sample. A month and a half after the season ended in a state-tournament loss to Jackson County, the BOC honored Eidson and her teammates for their accomplishments with a proclamation full of "whereases" that justified why last week was "Jackson High School Lady Devils Volleyball Week" in Butts County.
A sophomore outside hitter, Eidson was a large part of the reason why Jackson's volleyball team won 31 of its 43 matches and cruised to the Area 2-AAA championship. Ranking sixth in the classification statewide in hitting percentage at .319, and also boasting 258 kills (shots not returnable), 371 digs and 75 aces, Eidson won the All-Area Player of the Year award and became the first Lady Devil in the history of the program to earn all-state honors.
"She's a two-year varsity starter, and when she tried out for the volleyball team, I knew from then that she had some ability," Jackson coach Michael Smith said.
Not content to coast on athleticism alone, Eidson adds a laser-focused work ethic to natural ability, and what you have is a player trying to make the most of what God gave her.
"She doesn't miss school; she doesn't miss practice," Smith said. "She's very driven, very coachable. She's in the top 5% of her class. She's one of the hardest workers in the weight room. She takes care of herself the right way and the carries herself the right way."
Beyond that, what also sets Eidson apart is her defensive prowess.
"She's an excellent defensive player when she's in the back row," Smith said. "She never comes off the court. ... That makes her someone we can't afford to lose."
Smith looks at Eidson's achievements this past season as something that supersedes individual talent.
"Kaitlyn's success and election to the all-state team is really an award for the entire program," Smith said. "It's a testament to Kaitlyn and what she's been able to do. Her individual talent is remarkably special and should be recognized. But that award is really a representation of what we've been able to do as a program."
The Lady Devils put four players on the All-Area 2 team: Eidson, outside hitter Alyssa Barnes, setter Emilie Trimble and libero Riley Morgan. Lexi Cook and Ky Greer were honorable mention All-Area players.
Without a good setter and a good passer, the opportunities for kills don't materialize. That's why Trimble and Morgan were so valuable to the Lady Devils' cause.
"Emilie did a phenomenal job as a setter and she just worked herself into that position," Smith said.
Eidson and Greer were only two of the Special K's on the Lady Devils' roster. They got important contributions from Keiyana White and Katie Ethridge, who combined for 28 blocks. Jordan Singleton added 12.
The honors are more than a pat on the back. They are opening doors for Jackson to become one of the special programs, not just in central Georgia but statewide.
"We are not willing to accept just being a decent volleyball team," Smith said. "So we're going to practice on Fridays, we're going to play tournaments on the weekends. ... Teams up in Rome, Dalton and Calhoun are saying, 'How can we get a match on the books? Do you want to come up here? Can we come down there?' "
Next season's schedule won't be complete until February. But the players' preparations for the grind are ongoing. If the Lady Devils see a similar payoff next year, they might reach at least the quarterfinals for the first time. Next year about this time might even be "Jackson High School Lady Devils Volleyball Month," instead of a week.