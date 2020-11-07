Kaitlyn Eidson and Emilie Trimble are sharing the honor of being named the All-Area 2-AAA Player of the Year in Volleyball.
In addition, Eidson, Trimble, Alyssa Barnes and Riley Morgan have been named to the All-Area 2AAA Volleyball First Team, and Kyaira Greer and Katie Etheridge are Honorable Mentions.
The Lady Devils won their second consecutive Area 2-AAA region crown this season, and remain unbeaten in the region.
Coach Michael Smith said the awards are voted on by all of the coaches in Area 2-AAA.
"It is a testament to how hard these girls have worked all season to be recognized as the top players in our region," he said. "For Kaitlyn Eidson, Riley Morgan, and Alyssa Barnes this is their third straight All-Area recognition. For Emilie Trimble, it is her second time making the All-Area team.
"This is Kyaira Greer's second time making the All-Area Honorable Mention team and Katie Ethridge's first time making the Honorable Mention team.
"This is also Kaitlyn Eidson's second time being named the Area Player of the Year, splitting a very tight vote with Emilie Trimble who is recognized as Area Player of the Year for the first time."
Smith noted that while the awards are special recognitions for the players and they have earned every bit of them, no individual award is won in isolation.
"I tend to look more at the big picture and what this means for Jackson volleyball - that is what I'm most proud of," Smith said. "Having young ladies in this gym who are driven every day to work hard and compete is what sharpens all of these players.
"This year, we had practice sessions that were more competitive than many games that we played, because we have 12 young ladies that could really get after it and push each other. That type of daily competition is what sharpens us as a program and to have six of them recognized as the best this area has to offer for a second straight year is a testament to how strong our program is."
The future of volleyball at Jackson continues to be bright, as only two of the six players honored - Alyssa Barnes and Kyaira Greer - are seniors. The rest will be back ready to defend their region title again next season.
